Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered Big Yellow Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Yellow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,089 ($14.33).

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.25) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,161.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 17.10 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total value of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

