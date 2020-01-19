BidaskClub Upgrades HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCM. Bank of America started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.94.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 189,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,244. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1,454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.