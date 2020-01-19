BidaskClub Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.48 million, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

