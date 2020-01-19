BF-B (NASDAQ:BF.B) Trading Down 0.1%

BF-B (NASDAQ:BF.B) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.32 and last traded at $70.74, 49,531 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 852,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.81.

Several research firms have commented on BF.B. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of BF-B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of BF-B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueur. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Korbel, Woodford Reserve, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Early Times, Old Forester, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Coopers' Craft, Collingwood, and Slane Irish brands.

