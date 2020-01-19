Bezop (BEZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,321.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Bezop token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Livecoin and LATOKEN. In the last week, Bezop has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Bezop has a total market cap of $203,402.00 and approximately $1,321.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.02771011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00198578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop launched on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . The official website for Bezop is bezop.io . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, TOPBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

