Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Lowered by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bernstein Bank currently has $106.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.40.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,411,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,805,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,514,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $27,090,653 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,864,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 207,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,102,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

