Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) Receives €102.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.89 ($120.80).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

BEI traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting €105.90 ($123.14). 482,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.71.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

