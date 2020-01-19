Beaxy Reaches One Day Volume of $2,389.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $2,389.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.15 or 0.05754045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033582 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128601 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,071,748 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.