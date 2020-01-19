BeatzCoin Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $519,934.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000221 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

