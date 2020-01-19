BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BCB Bancorp’s earnings. BCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BCB Bancorp.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter.

BCBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of BCBP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 51,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 169.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 77.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

