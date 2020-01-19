Barclays Reiterates “€123.00” Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.82 ($147.47).

Get Siemens alerts:

FRA:SIE opened at €117.10 ($136.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €117.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €104.15. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.