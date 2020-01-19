Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.25.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 371,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,704. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.7965 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

