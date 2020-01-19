Band Protocol Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $752,533.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

