Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. 339,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,625. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $731,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,103.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $2,164,010 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 85.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

