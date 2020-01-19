AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

AVVIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Investec upgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of AVVIY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 214,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,811. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

