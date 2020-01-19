ATBCoin (ATB) Achieves Market Cap of $45,338.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, TOPBTC and YoBit. ATBCoin has a market cap of $45,338.00 and approximately $23,806.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,118.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.27 or 0.03881082 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00619709 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.