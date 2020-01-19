Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 611,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $865.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,487 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $7,060,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

