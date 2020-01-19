Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $156.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.13. 216,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,328. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.7% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

