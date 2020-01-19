Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARWR. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of ARWR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,227. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,080,298.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,844. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

