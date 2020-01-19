Arionum Market Capitalization Achieves $113,699.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $113,699.00 and approximately $34,189.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,122.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.01920757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.84 or 0.03791163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00665092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00740827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00091267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009940 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00564187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

