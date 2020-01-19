Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Apache has a dividend payout ratio of 222.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apache to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2,000.0%.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE:APA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. Apache has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.