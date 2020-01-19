Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $156.86

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.86.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,809,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,937,000 after buying an additional 536,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $152.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

