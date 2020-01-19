Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price at $58.53

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,949 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 573,924 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 501,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 493,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

