Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $28.47

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.93. 891,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,414. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 52.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after buying an additional 284,988 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 44.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 50,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

