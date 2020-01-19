Analysts Set Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT at $74.71

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $215,962.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $95,570.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,867 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 99,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.82. 224,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,973. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.17. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.