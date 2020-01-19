Analysts Set International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Target Price at $31.33

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

INSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $194,305. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,604,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,547 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 1,001.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 421,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,966. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

