Analysts Set Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Target Price at $135.33

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

Several brokerages have commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,195. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

