Analysts Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) PT at GBX 1,913.08

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,892.85 ($24.90).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

LON:GSK traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,846 ($24.28). 10,643,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,776.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,705.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.01%.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders purchased a total of 330 shares of company stock worth $569,837 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

