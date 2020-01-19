Analysts Set GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Target Price at $21.25

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.39. 226,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.91. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 369,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

