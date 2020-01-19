Analysts Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $169.00

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. CL King started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CBRL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $159.41. The company had a trading volume of 288,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 70.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 71.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

