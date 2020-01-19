Analysts Set AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Target Price at $37.80

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of COLD opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.51. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

