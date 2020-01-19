Analysts Set Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $48.66

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.66.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Amc Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. 497,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,372. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after buying an additional 934,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 246,275 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $2,546,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 46,847 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

