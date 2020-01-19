Analysts Expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will report sales of $523.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $555.70 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile posted sales of $565.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of SQM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,341. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

