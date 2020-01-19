Analysts Expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to announce $72.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.01 million and the highest is $74.92 million. Nordic American Tanker posted sales of $44.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full year sales of $189.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.64 million to $191.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $258.62 million, with estimates ranging from $241.24 million to $276.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of NAT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,842. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $637.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

