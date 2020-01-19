Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.49. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,361,000 after purchasing an additional 205,613 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,812,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after purchasing an additional 295,026 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 287.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,292 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,193,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

