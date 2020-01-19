Analysts Anticipate PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.37. PBF Energy posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 240,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $3,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

