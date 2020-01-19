Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. Olin has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,270,000 after acquiring an additional 65,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 1,275.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,440,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Olin by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,219,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 343.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

