Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at $554,380.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $344,192.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,347 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 247,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,947. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

