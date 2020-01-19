American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.04). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $211.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%.

ARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 266,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARA stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

