Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 11,467,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

