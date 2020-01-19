AllSafe Market Capitalization Achieves $171,884.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $171,884.00 and approximately $325.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000410 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

