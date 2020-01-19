Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $295,435.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,249,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $813,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,744.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,934 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

