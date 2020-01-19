Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 800,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 638,149 shares.The stock last traded at $5.99 and had previously closed at $5.95.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.
About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
