Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 800,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 638,149 shares.The stock last traded at $5.99 and had previously closed at $5.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,531,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

