AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.63

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and traded as low as $20.63. AGL Energy shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 1,298,734 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of A$20.02.

In related news, insider John Stanhope bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$20.95 ($14.86) per share, with a total value of A$25,140.00 ($17,829.79).

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

