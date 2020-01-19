Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,607. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,635,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 530,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

