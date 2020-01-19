Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Market Cap Hits $60,277.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 88.3% against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $60,277.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,252,078 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

