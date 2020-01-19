Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,672,000 after buying an additional 1,448,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,574,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 438,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after buying an additional 98,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,672,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 193,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,956. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

