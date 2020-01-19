Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADM. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

ADM opened at GBX 2,330 ($30.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,241.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley bought 943 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

