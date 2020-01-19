ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Down 2.2%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) shares dropped 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), approximately 1,021,157 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90.

About ADM Energy (LON:ADME)

ADM Energy plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as MX Oil plc and changed its name to ADM Energy plc in June 2019. ADM Energy plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.