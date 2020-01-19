AdEx Price Tops $0.0842 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000941 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). AdEx has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $148,883.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AdEx Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Upbit, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, IDEX, Huobi and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

